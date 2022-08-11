UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Reviews Ongoing Rehabilitation Activities For Flood Affectees

Umer Jamshaid Published August 11, 2022 | 10:38 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday here held a meeting to review the ongoing assistance and rehabilitation of the flood affectees

Minister for Communication Maulana Asad Mahmood, Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah, Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Shazia Marri, Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Advisor to PM for Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira, member Provincial Assembly Sanaullah Baloch, Chairman National Disaster Management Authority and relevant officials attended the meeting.

The prime minister was briefed in detail about the ongoing activities of provincial and district administrations for the rehabilitation of infrastructure and assistance of people in the flood affected areas.

He expressed satisfaction on the steps taken for rehabilitation of the affectees and instructed the relevant officials to use all possible resources.

Shehbaz Sharif appreciated the role of National Disaster Management Authority and National Highway Authority for ensuring the timely rehabilitation of the damaged infrastructure and assistance for the affected people.

He directed the organizations to improve their capabilities in view of the rains in the coming days.

