Prime Minister Reviews Preparations Regarding Diamond Jubilee Of Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 07, 2022 | 07:57 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday chaired a meeting to review preparations regarding Diamond Jubilee 2022 celebrations of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday chaired a meeting to review preparations regarding Diamond Jubilee 2022 celebrations of Pakistan.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Special Assistants to Prime Minister Dr Shehbaz Gill and Shehzad Nawaz, Secretary Information Shahera Shahid and senior officials attended the meeting.

The Prime Minister said, the diamond jubilee celebration of Pakistan was aiming at to express united Pakistani nation's pride in its freedom.

During the diamond jubilee events the ideology and views of Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Iqbal would be highlighted, he said adding on the independence day the world would see Pakistanis as a united and strong nation.

The Prime Minister said the identity of Pakistan was cultural plurality, natural resources and national harmony.

He directed that the content regarding the celebrations should be unique, authentic and according to our history.

The core message of the diamond jubilee celebrations was unity, justice and independence, he added.

Special Assistant Shehzad Nawaz briefed the prime minister regarding preparations for the celebrations.

