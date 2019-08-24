Prime Minister reviews progress on establishment of university at Prime Minister House

Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday chaired a meeting to review the progress on establishment of a state-of-the-art University of Engineering and Emerging Technologies here at the Prime Minister's House

The meeting was attended by Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Chairman Task Force on Science and Technology Professor Dr Atta-ur-Rehman, secretary science and technology, and senior officials, a PM Office statement said.

The meeting discussed the matters regarding the establishment of national centres of research, innovation and entrepreneurship in artificial intelligence and allied technologies, and major national human resources development programme.

The minister for science and technology briefed the prime minister about various initiatives being taken by his ministry to promote scientific and technical education, besides encouraging research and development activities.

The briefing also encompassed the ministry's measures for establishing effective linkages between various government organizations and the industry in the field of research in science and technology.

Prof Dr Atta-ur-Rehman, while briefing the prime minister about the progress made by the Task Force on Science and Technology, said they had prepared a comprehensive Knowledge Economy Policy document.

Moreover, a document on improving ease of doing business had also been prepared and would be shared with the board of Investment, he added.

He said the task force was also helping to establish effective linkages between the Federal Board of Revenue and the National Database and Registration Authority in the area of tax collection.

Discussing the strengthening of technical training programs, the meeting noted that there was a need to further strengthen coordination among the relevant organizations involved in technical education and skill development.

The prime minister appreciated the efforts being made by the Ministry of Science and Technology in promoting scientific and technical education, and research.

He directed that the aspect of value addition in the sphere of agriculture should be accorded priority.

He also approved a proposal presented by the minister for science and technology and the Higher Education Commission chairman to select top 15 universities of the country after a due process and accord them elite university status.

The prime minister also directed that the proposal to allow universities for undertaking commercial projects, based on their research products, should be examined.

A national level scholarship scheme for the deserving students was also discussed during the meeting.

The prime minister observed that the scholarship schemes needed to be integrated and linked with Ehsas Programme to enable deserving and competent students complete their studies.

He also directed that industries should be encouraged to play greater role in promoting research and development activities.