Prime Minister reviews progress on incentives for construction sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired the second meeting of National Coordination Committee (NCC) on Housing, Construction and Development here on Thursday to review the progress on the government's recently announced incentive package for construction sector.

The NCC on housing, construction and development was established by the prime minister as he chaired its first meeting on July 10.

The main objective of the new committee is to play its role in simplifying the laws related to the construction sector and for easing up loan disbursement process.

It will also remove other bottlenecks relating to house building finance by working closely with banks.\867