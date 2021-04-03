- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Prime Minister reviews progress on Ravi City, Central Business District, housing projects
Prime Minister Reviews Progress On Ravi City, Central Business District, Housing Projects
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 01:22 AM
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday chaired meetings on Lahore's Ravi Urban City & Central Business District projects and the National Coordination Committee (NCC) on Housing Construction and Development
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday chaired meetings on Lahore's Ravi Urban City & Central business District projects and the National Coordination Committee (NCC) on Housing Construction and Development.
During the meetings held via video-link, the prime minister was briefed about progress on the projects.