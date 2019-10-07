UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Reviews Proposed Plans Of Bundal Island Karachi, New Blue Area Islamabad

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 10:37 PM

Prime Minister reviews proposed plans of Bundal Island Karachi, New Blue Area Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday chaired a meeting to review proposed development plans of Bundal Island Karachi and New Blue Area Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday chaired a meeting to review proposed development plans of Bundal Island Karachi and New Blue Area Islamabad.

A detailed plan of prospective developmens of areas around the city of Karachi and the islands falling within the jurisdiction of Port Qasim came under discussion.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, board of Investment Chairman Zubair Gilani, Naya Pakistan Housing Authority Chairman Lt Gen (retd) Anwar Ali Hyder and other senior officers.

A phased development plan was presented to the prime minister, which would be undertaken for providing quality housing and better opportunities to those ready to invest in Pakistan, PM Office Media Wing in a press release said.

The development of Blue Area was also discussed in detail. The discussion centered around offering incentives for bringing in foreign investors to develop areas that remained under-utilized and to concentrate more on high-rise buildings to address the lateral spread of the capital city.

The prime minister while commenting on the proposals said their priority should be to build high rises to address the housing needs of the growing population of the city. In that regard, he added, improvements in facilitation for the foreign investors were required.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister Naya Pakistan Firdous Ashiq Awan Anwar Ali Ali Haider Media Port Qasim Housing

Recent Stories

Scoreboards in 2nd T20 between Pakistan and Sri La ..

2 minutes ago

Citizens from various cities call on Chief Minster ..

2 minutes ago

President promulgates Tax Laws (Amendment) Ordinan ..

4 minutes ago

Iran to Launch Auxiliary Part of Arak Heavy Water ..

4 minutes ago

Maulana inciting seminaries students to gain polit ..

4 minutes ago

Over 90 Activists Detained in Amsterdam for Blocki ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.