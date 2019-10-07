Prime Minister reviews proposed plans of Bundal Island Karachi, New Blue Area Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday chaired a meeting to review proposed development plans of Bundal Island Karachi and New Blue Area Islamabad

A detailed plan of prospective developmens of areas around the city of Karachi and the islands falling within the jurisdiction of Port Qasim came under discussion.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, board of Investment Chairman Zubair Gilani, Naya Pakistan Housing Authority Chairman Lt Gen (retd) Anwar Ali Hyder and other senior officers.

A phased development plan was presented to the prime minister, which would be undertaken for providing quality housing and better opportunities to those ready to invest in Pakistan, PM Office Media Wing in a press release said.

The development of Blue Area was also discussed in detail. The discussion centered around offering incentives for bringing in foreign investors to develop areas that remained under-utilized and to concentrate more on high-rise buildings to address the lateral spread of the capital city.

The prime minister while commenting on the proposals said their priority should be to build high rises to address the housing needs of the growing population of the city. In that regard, he added, improvements in facilitation for the foreign investors were required.