Prime Minister reviews relief work in flood affected areas

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in a follow up meeting here on Saturday reviewed the implementation of decisions regarding relief work in the flood affected areas.

The PM instructed that national and provincial management authorities increase coordination to carry out the rescue and relief activities in the flood affected areas.

Minister for Communication Maulana Asad Mahmood, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi and Chairman Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) participated in the meeting.

While Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Housing Maulana Abdul Wasay and Advisor to Prime Minister for Kashmir Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira attended the meeting through video link.