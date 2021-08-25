UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister, Russian President Discuss Afghan Situation, Bilateral Ties In Telephonic Conversation

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 11:59 PM

Prime Minister, Russian President discuss Afghan situation, bilateral ties in telephonic conversation

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Russian President Vladimir Putin in a telephonic conversation on Wednesday exchanged views on the evolving situation in Afghanistan and bilateral relations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan and Russian President Vladimir Putin in a telephonic conversation on Wednesday exchanged views on the evolving situation in Afghanistan and bilateral relations.

The Prime Minister, who received a telephone call from the President of Russian Federation, stressed that a peaceful, secure and stable Afghanistan was vitally important for Pakistan and regional stability.

Besides ensuring safety, security and protection of rights of Afghans, an inclusive political settlement was the best way forward, he added.

The Prime Minister underscored that the international community must stay positively engaged in support of the people of Afghanistan, to help address the humanitarian needs and ensure economic sustenance.

He underscored the importance of coordinated approaches in addressing the evolving situation and noted that Pakistan attached high importance of the role of the Troika Plus format.

The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction at the upward trajectory of Pakistan-Russia relations, with increased high-level exchanges and growing cooperation in diverse fields.

He reiterated the government's resolve to strengthen trade relations as well as bilateral collaboration in energy sector, including early realization of the Pakistan Stream Gas Pipeline Project.

The two leaders agreed to closely cooperate within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) for promoting regional peace and security.

The Prime Minister reiterated his invitation to President Putin to visit Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Afghanistan Prime Minister Russia Visit Vladimir Putin Gas Shanghai Cooperation Organization From Government Best

Recent Stories

UAE regrets severance of ties between Morocco, Alg ..

UAE regrets severance of ties between Morocco, Algeria

17 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Rashid review new ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Rashid review new edition of national strategic ..

32 minutes ago
 FIFA's Infantino calls for 'solidarity' in player ..

FIFA's Infantino calls for 'solidarity' in player release Covid spat

2 minutes ago
 Parliamentary panel stresses early execution of ML ..

Parliamentary panel stresses early execution of ML-1 project

6 minutes ago
 Trudeau Says Will Raise Corporate Tax on Largest B ..

Trudeau Says Will Raise Corporate Tax on Largest Banks, Insurers if Re-Elected

6 minutes ago
 ADEK announces COVID-19 PCR test requirements for ..

ADEK announces COVID-19 PCR test requirements for a safe return to private and c ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.