Prime Minister "saddened" On Passing Of PTI Leader Shahid Gondal

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday expressed sadness over the demise of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's leader Shahid Gondal.

"Saddened to learn of Shahid Gondal's passing... My condolences & prayers go to his family," the prime minister said on Twitter.

Shahid Gondal breathed his last earlier in the evening after having COVID-19 related complications.

The prime minister said that late Shahid Gondal was one of PTI's most loyal workers who stood with the party during its struggle against the political mafias.