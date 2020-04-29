UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister , Sania Nishtar Discuss Utilisation Of Corona Relief Fund For Poor, Deserving

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 09:32 PM

Prime Minister , Sania Nishtar discuss utilisation of Corona Relief Fund for poor, deserving

Special Assistant to PM on Social Safety and Poverty Alleviation Dr. Sania Nishtar called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to PM on Social Safety and Poverty Alleviation Dr. Sania Nishtar called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Wednesday.

Matters regarding the utilisation of Corona Relief Fund for the poor families and deserving poor were discussed during the meeting.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Poor

Recent Stories

Majlis Mohamed Bin Zayed hosts its first virtual l ..

20 minutes ago

UAE’s leadership working diligently in response ..

1 hour ago

India&#039;s COVID-19 death toll crosses 1,000

1 hour ago

FNC Financial Affairs Committee continues discussi ..

1 hour ago

DEWA signs PPA for 900MW 5th phase of Mohammed bin ..

1 hour ago

PM Ehsaas programe continues in Hazara

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.