Prime Minister , Sania Nishtar discuss utilisation of Corona Relief Fund for poor, deserving

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to PM on Social Safety and Poverty Alleviation Dr. Sania Nishtar called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Wednesday.

Matters regarding the utilisation of Corona Relief Fund for the poor families and deserving poor were discussed during the meeting.