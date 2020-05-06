UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister, SAPM On National Security Discuss Regional Security Situation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 07:10 PM

Prime Minister, SAPM on National Security discuss regional security situation

Special Assistant to PM on National Security Division Dr. Moeed Yusuf called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to PM on National Security Division Dr. Moeed Yusuf called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Wednesday.

Regional security situation particularly the Indian aggression emerging during the recent days and other matters were discussed in the meeting, a press statement issued by the PM Media Office here said.

During the meeting, measures taken for bringing back the Pakistanis, stranded abroad due to coronavirus, to home and the progress in that respect so far were also discussed in detail.

Related Topics

India Imran Khan Prime Minister Progress Media Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan Railways Police IG for foolproof security ..

1 minute ago

Kenya floods have killed nearly 200 in past month: ..

1 minute ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Wednesday 06 May 2020

1 minute ago

Islamabad High Court prepares policy draft to deci ..

1 minute ago

Germany to Cut Taxes for Struggling Food Services ..

8 minutes ago

ADDED issues new circular to mall owners granted p ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.