Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Urges People To Participate In March 17 Kashmir Rally AJK's Capital City

Umer Jamshaid Published March 16, 2022 | 09:43 PM

Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi urges people to participate in March 17 Kashmir rally AJK's capital city

Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has appealed to the people of the state to fully participate in the Kashmir Rally being hosted by the All Parties Kashmir Conference in the AJK State's capital town on March 17

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 16th Mar, 2022 ):Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has appealed to the people of the state to fully participate in the Kashmir Rally being hosted by the All Parties Kashmir Conference in the AJK State's capital town on March 17.

In his special message, the prime minister Niazi said, "After recent successful Kashmir Solidarity Rally in Islamabad, a grand Kashmir Rally is being organized in Muzaffarabad on Thursday March 17 to invited the world's attention towards the fast deteriorating political and human rights situation in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir".

