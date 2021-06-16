Prime Minister, Sardar Attique discuss matters of next elections in AJK

President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Muslim Conference Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Wednesday and discussed matters relating to the next elections in AJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Muslim Conference Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Wednesday and discussed matters relating to the next elections in AJK.

Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Ali Ameen Gandapur, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Organizer Saifullah Niazi and Secretary General Amir Kayani were also present in the meeting.

The meeting decided that both the PTI and the Muslim Conference would participate in the AJK elections according to their respective manifestos. However, with the complete unanimity of views on the issue of Kashmir, the two parties would continue their joint efforts to highlight the Kashmiris cause.