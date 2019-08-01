UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Satisfied On US Visit; Acknowledges President Trump's Vision On Regional Peace, Bilateral Ties

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 14 seconds ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 06:09 PM

Prime Minister satisfied on US visit; acknowledges President Trump's vision on regional peace, bilateral ties

Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday expressed satisfaction on his successful visit to the US and acknowledged the vision of President Donald Trump regarding peace in the region as well as bilateral relations between Pakistan and the United States

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday expressed satisfaction on his successful visit to the US and acknowledged the vision of President Donald Trump regarding peace in the region as well as bilateral relations between Pakistan and the United States.

Chairing a high level meeting held at PM Office to review the outcome of his visit to the US and summit level meeting, the prime minister said that he was convinced that besides being a desire of the US and Pakistan's leadership, a robust bilateral Pak-US relationship would also add to the regional peace and stability, a PM Office statement said.

The meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Zaidi, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, SAPM on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari, Director General ISI Lt. Gen. Faiz Hamid, Ambassador-at-Large Ali Jehangir Siddiqui and senior officials.

The meeting also discussed the measures to carry forward the decisions taken during the visit to the execution phase while staying in close coordination with US authorities including President Trump's visit to Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Army Shah Mehmood Qureshi Visit Trump General Qamar Javed Bajwa United States Inter Services Intelligenc

Recent Stories

UVAS holds informative seminar on “Recent Advanc ..

4 minutes ago

Water management bodies of twin cities put on aler ..

12 seconds ago

Preparations for Independence Day celebrations gai ..

19 seconds ago

Abu Dhabi to host &#039;Kids&#039; Choice Awards&# ..

9 minutes ago

Plant for Pakistan Day ceremony held

20 seconds ago

NW china province starts bamboo slip museum constr ..

23 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.