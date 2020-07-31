Prime Minister satisfied over making Pakistan green for coming generations

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said as an environmentalist, it was a great satisfaction for him to make Pakistan green for the coming generations

Imran Khan, who is an avid supporter of plantation across the country, in a tweet expressed satisfaction over the success of his 10 billion Tree Tsunami project.

"This gives me the greatest satisfaction to leave a green Pakistan for our coming generations," he said.

The prime minister also shared a video clip of Baloki in Punjab, showing comparison of the earlier barren land with lush green area covered with plants.

"Massive change visible a year after we started tree plantation drive on land recovered from mafia, as part of 10 Billion Tree Tsunami," he wrote.