Prime Minister Satisfied Over Making Pakistan Green For Coming Generations

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 09:51 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said as an environmentalist, it was a great satisfaction for him to make Pakistan green for the coming generations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said as an environmentalist, it was a great satisfaction for him to make Pakistan green for the coming generations.

Imran Khan, who is an avid supporter of plantation across the country, in a tweet expressed satisfaction over the success of his 10 billion Tree Tsunami project.

"This gives me the greatest satisfaction to leave a green Pakistan for our coming generations," he said.

The prime minister also shared a video clip of Baloki in Punjab, showing comparison of the earlier barren land with lush green area covered with plants.

"Massive change visible a year after we started tree plantation drive on land recovered from mafia, as part of 10 Billion Tree Tsunami," he wrote.

