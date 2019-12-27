Prime Minister, Saudi Foreign Minister discuss bilateral relations, regional development

Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday stressed that the international community had to play its role in ensuring respect for rights and freedoms of Kashmiri people, facilitate a just solution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, and take steps for the protection of minorities in India

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ):Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday stressed that the international community had to play its role in ensuring respect for rights and freedoms of Kashmiri people, facilitate a just solution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, and take steps for the protection of minorities in India.

The prime minister expressed these views during a meeting with Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia, who called on him here.

During the meeting, views were exchanged on bilateral relations as well as regional developments, a press release issued by the PM Media Office said.

The prime minister highlighted in detail worsening human rights and humanitarian situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK).

He also highlighted India's discriminatory Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), and underscored that the Indian government was engaged in systematic efforts to marginalize and disenfranchise minorities, particularly Muslims.

In addition, India's belligerent actions on the Line of Control (LoC) were stoking further tensions and imperiling regional peace and security, he added.

While welcoming the Saudi foreign minister, the prime minister underlined the special significance of the Pak-Saudi relationship --based on close fraternal ties, historic links, and support at the grassroots level.

He recalled the visit of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Pakistan in February 2019, and the depth and substance that it imparted to bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.

The prime minister appreciated the growing economic ties between the two countries and the Saudi commitment for investment in various sectors, particularly petrochemicals, mining and renewable energy.

He expressed the hope that the Saudi team will visit Pakistan soon for extending support in the development of tourism sector, as agreed with the Crown Prince during the prime minister's recent visit to Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi foreign minister conveyed the most cordial greetings of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and of Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman to the leadership and the people of Pakistan as well as their deep appreciation for the role being played by the country for regional peace and stability.

Underscoring the key importance of the "core relationship" between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, Prince Faisal conveyed the firm commitment of the Saudi leadership to further deepening of fraternal ties and multi-faceted cooperation between the two countries.

The minister also reaffirmed the resolve to deepen bilateral collaboration in all fields, including trade, investments, energy and tourism sectors.

He also reiterated Saudi Arabia's steadfast support for Pakistan's core national issues.

The enhanced role of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in the context of Jammu and Kashmir dispute was discussed.

This was the maiden visit of Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud to Pakistan since assuming office.

Both the sides affirmed their commitment to maintain frequent high-level contacts and forge closer collaboration on bilateral matters and regional issues.