Prime Minister Says Court's Verdict Vindicates Their Stance

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 12, 2022 | 08:09 PM

Prime Minister says court's verdict vindicates their stance

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that they stood vindicated before the court, the law and the people despite facing worst kind of political oppression and misuse of state machinery during the previous government that had held the institutions as hostage

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that they stood vindicated before the court, the law and the people despite facing worst kind of political oppression and misuse of state machinery during the previous government that had held the institutions as hostage.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister referring to a verdict of a special court in Lahore that had acquitted him and his son Hamza Sharif from a money laundering case said that Allah Almighty had blessed them once more in the form of acquittal from the money laundering case that had been based upon falsehood, baseless accusation and political victimization.

The more they thanked Allah Almighty the less it would be, he added. A special court in Lahore had acquitted the prime minister and his son, Hamza Shehbaz, in a money laundering case.

The brief verdict reserved earlier was announced by Judge Ijaz Hassan Awan.

