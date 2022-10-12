UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Says Court's Verdict Vindicates Their Stance

Umer Jamshaid Published October 12, 2022 | 08:17 PM

Prime Minister says court's verdict vindicates their stance

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said they stood vindicated before the court, the law and the people despite facing the worst kind of political oppression and misuse of state machinery during the previous government that had held the institutions as hostage

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said they stood vindicated before the court, the law and the people despite facing the worst kind of political oppression and misuse of state machinery during the previous government that had held the institutions as hostage.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister referred to the verdict of a special court in Lahore, and said it had acquitted him and his son Hamza Sharif from a money laundering case that had falsely been framed upon baseless accusation and political victimization.

The prime minister said Allah Almighty had blessed them in the form of acquittal from the baseless money laundering case.

The more, they thanked Allah Almighty, the less it would be, he added.

A special court in Lahore had acquitted the prime minister and his son, Hamza Shehbaz, in a money laundering case.

The brief verdict reserved earlier was announced by Judge Ijaz Hassan Awan.

