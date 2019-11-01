Prime Minister says he will neither resign, nor give NRO to corrupt

Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday lashed out at the opposition parties for staging the so-called 'Azadi March' in the federal capital in a bid to topple the democratic government and categorically said neither he would resign nor any corrupt person would be given a National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO).

Speaking at a public meeting here, he said the country could not progress until and unless the menace of corruption was rooted out and those, who had looted the country, were taken to task.

He said the nation knew all those people and also the reality of 'Azadi March. The corruption cases of all the 'unemployed, political orphans, rightists and leftists', who had gathered in the federal capital, had surfaced and none of them would be spared, he added.

The prime minister said the opposition parties were too much confused and they had no clear agenda. Bilawal Bhutto was participating in the march as a liberal while Mahmood Khan Achakzai, a strong opponent of Maulana Fazlur Rehman, was also attending it.

He came hard on Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and the opposition parties, saying gone were the days when the name of religion islam was used for making money and to reach the corridors of power.

He was critical of Maulana's role as the Kashmir Committee chairman, who, he said, was a favourite of the Indian media, which was portraying him as an Indian national.

He said two opposition parties in their 10-year tenure had increased Pakistan's debt fourfold. The total debt in first 60 years was $6 billion which reached $30 billion in last 10 tears.The people, who had siphoned off the looted money through Hundi and money laundering and their children were now billionaire, were not ready for accountability, he added.

He said corruption had destroyed the societies and countries, and his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had struggled against the menace for 22 years.

"Those nations become developed and progressive who spend money on its human being." The prime minister paid tribute to the martyrs of 1947-48 Independence War from Dogra Raj, saying he had come there to celebrate the 72 Independence Day with the people of Gilgit Baltistan.

The Gilgit-Baltistan, he said, was is the land of Ghazis and martyrs, and its people must be thankful to Allah Almighty that they were not experiencing the sufferings which the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir were facing right now.

He said the scenic Northern Areas had great potential of tourism. He had visited the entire world but it (Northern Areas) was the most beautiful place on earth.

Imran Khan said the present government was fully focusing on promotion of tourism in those areas as it had opened Pakistan for international tourists. The people of 70 countries would be given visa on arrival along with no objection certificate requirement for foreigners who wanted to visit the scenic Northern Areas, he added.

He said those steps would increase tourism in the Northern Areas and boost economy of the region, besides the local people would get jobs with the increased economic activities.

The prime minister said the present government was focusing on resolving the basic issues of Gilgit Baltistan, which was ignored by the past regimes. The scenic beauty of the areas could be exploited to its true potential, and for the purpose the government was planning and in contact with foreign countries and investors to bring investment for the development of infrastructure.

He assured the people of the resolution of their problems, saying availability of electricity in winter would be ensured in the area.

A private company was sitting up a processing plant which would preserve the local fruit for a long time, he added.

The prime minister congratulated and expressed best wishes to the people of Gilgit Baltistan on their Independence Day.