ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that how long would the world remain silent while the fascist extremist Modi regime indulged in state terrorism.

In his twitter message, the prime minister has shared some pictures of the Indian police attacking Muslims as part of Modi Government's ethnic cleansing.

The prime minister has also shared an article of The Hindu Newspaper with a title: A dangerous new low in state-sponsored hate, written by Harsh Mander in which the writer has highlighted that in Uttar Pradesh, police bias and the scale of violence against the minorities are plumbing new depths.

Uttar Pradesh is the throes of what is fast becoming a gravely culpable crime against humanity.

It may not be an exaggeration to say that the chief minister has declared war on the minority communities of his state, enacting and encouraging his police forces to unleash upon them an unlawful and brutal reign of terror.