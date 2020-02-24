Prime Minister says people involved in artificially-created price-hike not to be spared

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday assured the people that he would not relent until all involved in artificially-created price-hike were identified and punished.

He said as a result of government's focus on price control, substantial decrease in prices, especially in vegetable prices, could now be seen.

