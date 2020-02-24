UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Says People Involved In Artificially-created Price-hike Not To Be Spared

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 10:53 PM

Prime Minister says people involved in artificially-created price-hike not to be spared

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday assured the people that he would not relent until all involved in artificially-created price-hike were identified and punished

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday assured the people that he would not relent until all involved in artificially-created price-hike were identified and punished.

He said as a result of government's focus on price control, substantial decrease in prices, especially in vegetable prices, could now be seen.

"As a result of Government's focus on price control, substantial decrease in prices, especially in vegetable prices, can now be seen. I assure our people that I will not relent until all involved in artificially-created price hikes are identified & punished," the prime minister said in a twitter message.

