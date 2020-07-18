Prime Minister says without industrialization, no nation aspires to become successful

Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said that no nation in the world could aspire to excel or become successful without industrialization and assured that the government would fully facilitate the small and medium industries, businessmen and industrialists with initiatives like ease of doing business

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said that no nation in the world could aspire to excel or become successful without industrialization and assured that the government would fully facilitate the small and medium industries, businessmen and industrialists with initiatives like ease of doing business.

The prime minister was speaking at the ground breaking ceremony of Quaid e Azam business park as a chief guest.

During 60s, the country had been leading the region in terms of industrialization but afterwards lagged behind due to certain short-term policies, he added.

Referring to Singapore, he said it had $ 50,000 income per capita. Those countries had planning but we lacked it. The countries like Malaysia and Korea borrowed the plans of industrialization and excelled, but Pakistan lagged behind.

"Our only focus was on winning elections and short-term planning. I have strong conviction that our nation possessed huge potential in the whole region. During 60s, predictions were right that Pakistan could lead the region," he added.

The prime minister appreciated the business-friendly steps taken by the Punjab government and said setting up nine economic zones and incentives laden package by the provincial government were the steps in the right direction.

He also appreciated the Punjab chief minister for the site of the park with Faisalabad and Lahore as being the two major hubs of business and assured him that the Federal government would resolve all their issues.