Prime Minister Secretariat takes notice of land grabbing by PTI Ex-Nazim

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th February, 2020) PM Secretarieat has taken the notice of grabbing of a costly piece of land worth of Rs 4 billion by PTI ex-Nazim Rawalpindi and constructed a plaza on it with the connivance of Capital Development Authority (CDA).Prime Minister Secretariat has directed Capital Development Authority (CDA) to take action against culprits, the land mafia housed in CDA to hide their criminal activity.The inner sources have revealed that he occupied that 10 Kanal of costly land of CDA for establishing Eden Marriage Hall.

CDA has earlier issued notices to the owner but later it kept silent.The sources revealed that the local land grabbers have occupied a costly piece of land located at the bank of Nullah Lai on I J Principal Road and constructed Eden Marriage Hall.

According to the CDA land law from road corner 150 feet to 600 feet has been declared green area, however the above mentioned Marriage Hall was constructed just the alongside of I J Principal Road.It took almost two years in marriage hall construction and during this period CDA Building Control Section did not take action and adopted policy of silence policy.

However, authority had issued number of notices only to satisfy Prime Minister Secretariat and Interior Ministry. Time and again matter was highlighted but authority high-ups remain mum on the matter.Now Prime Minister Secretariat has directed to point out the CDA officer who was involved in the whole occupation process with land mafia.

According to credible sources, Chairman CDA Amir Ahmad Ali has started inquiry to probe the matter, on the other hand the powerful lobby of PTI Ex-Nazim Ilyas Khan has also started to pressurize the CDA officers, for continuing the occupation of this Rs4bn land of CDA.It is worth mentioning here that CDA had demolished number of marriage halls situated along Kashmir Highway, however it deliberately allowed construction of some marriages halls and also fully backed the owners of these marriage halls.

Now interesting situation has emerged there as land grabbers head Ilyas Khan has installed a board along with PTI flag in order to avoid any operation.On the other hand CDA officials have viewed that authority had issued notice to the owner but did not conduct any visit due to number of operations that were going on at different locations.

The total value of captured land is Rs 4 billion.It has been noticed that PTI Ex-Nazim Ilyas Khan is the head of land mafia and know for such activities previously as head of notorious Sawan Garden Housing Society, society is well know for china cutting, occupation of schools and gardens.The lobby of Ilyas Khan has given the impression of taking stay from the court of law in this case, while no such stay has been granted by the court of law.Despite the illegal land occupation, Ilyas Khan has sent notice to CDA in which he has written that applicant is noble citizen, which is a joke with law and institutions.