DAVOS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ):Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday invited Koc Holdings, Turkey's largest conglomerate, to consider investments in energy, tourism and hospitality sectors in Pakistan.

He was talking to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Koc Holdings Levent Cakiroglu, who called on him here in Davos, Switzerland, on the sidelines of WEF (World Economic Forum) Annual Meeting 2020.

Koc Holdings is Turkey's largest conglomerate with products in energy, automotive, finance, retail, construction, tourism, shipping, defence, information technology and food.

Special Assistant to the PM Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari, Ambassador at Large on Investments Ali Jehangir Siddiqui, State Bank Governor Reza Baqir and Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva Ambassador Khalil Hashmi were also present.

The prime minister appreciated the long association and presence of the company in Pakistan since 1953.He said the government had, for the first time after '60s, prioritized industrialization agenda with the aim to enhance skills, technology transfer and economic growth.