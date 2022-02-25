Prime Minister seeks new proposals for South Punjab development for FY 2022-23

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Federal secretary planning Abdul Aziz said here Friday that Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered in time competion of development schemes and sought new proposals for funding in fiscal year 2022-23 to speed up south Punjab infrastructure development for public facilitation.

Presiding over a high level development review meeting jointly with Additional chief secretary south Punjab Captain (Retired) Saqib Zafar, federal secretary planning said that projects meant for public welfare and facilitation must be given priority to ensure that they stary benefitting people early.

Saqib Zafar said that ongoing development projects were being monitored properly and would be completed on time.

He highlighted need for mega projects to build new inter-district highways and irrigation projects in south Punjab in the upcoming fiscal year 2022-23.

Saqib Zafar also proposed funding in health, education and industry besides agriculture and livestock to ensure food security.

It was decided that federal secretary planning and additional chief secretary south Punjab would monitor the execution of development projects in south Punjab.