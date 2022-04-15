UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Seeks Report On FBR's Tax Revenue

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 15, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Prime minister seeks report on FBR's tax revenue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday asked the Chairman of Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Dr Muhammad Ashfaq to submit a report on the receipt of taxes.

During a meeting with the prime minister, the BFR chairman briefed the prime minister about the FBR's current tax revenues.

He also apprised the prime minister of the overall performance of the FBR.

