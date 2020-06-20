Prime Minister seeks reports on attacks targeting Rangers personnel, Ehsaas cash center in Sindh

Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday strongly condemned three separate attacks in Karachi, Ghotki and Larkana targeting Rangers personnel and Ehsaas Cash Distribution point

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday strongly condemned three separate attacks in Karachi, Ghotki and Larkana targeting Rangers personnel and Ehsaas Cash Distribution point.

The prime minister sought report from the authorities concerned on the incidents, said a PM Office press release.

He also prayed for peace of the Rangers personnel and civilians martyred in the incidents and for strength to the bereaved families to bear the loss.