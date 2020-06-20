UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Seeks Reports On Attacks Targeting Rangers Personnel, Ehsaas Cash Center In Sindh

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 12:08 AM

Prime Minister seeks reports on attacks targeting Rangers personnel, Ehsaas cash center in Sindh

Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday strongly condemned three separate attacks in Karachi, Ghotki and Larkana targeting Rangers personnel and Ehsaas Cash Distribution point

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday strongly condemned three separate attacks in Karachi, Ghotki and Larkana targeting Rangers personnel and Ehsaas Cash Distribution point.

The prime minister sought report from the authorities concerned on the incidents, said a PM Office press release.

He also prayed for peace of the Rangers personnel and civilians martyred in the incidents and for strength to the bereaved families to bear the loss.

Related Topics

Karachi Imran Khan Prime Minister Rangers Larkana Ghotki From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Sudan discuss ..

41 minutes ago

Air Force&#039;s Al Fursan to fly over UAE hospita ..

56 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid marks World Refugee Day by ord ..

56 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates King of Morocco on ..

2 hours ago

HRCP slams extrajudicial murder of rights activist

2 hours ago

Pandemic Accelerating as More Than 150,000 New COV ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.