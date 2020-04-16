UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Seeks Ulema Cooperation To Contain COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 09:16 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said the religious scholars' (Ulema) cooperation was required to contain the spread of coronavirus and he would soon meet their delegation in that regard

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said the religious scholars' (Ulema) cooperation was required to contain the spread of coronavirus and he would soon meet their delegation in that regard.

The prime minister was talking to the renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil, who called on him at the PM Office.

The prime minister lauded Maulana Tariq Jamil's public awareness campaign to contain the COVID-19.

Imran Khan said the purpose of government's efforts was to save the people from the pandemic, which had engulfed the entire world.

He said the religious scholars had always guided the government in every difficult time.

The government in consultation with an Ulema-e-Kiram would formulate guidelines for the month of Ramazan, he added.

