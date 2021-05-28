Prime Minister, Senator Aon Abbas Buppi discuss budget proposals for next fiscal year

Senator Aon Abbas Buppi called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Friday and discussed in detail the budget proposals for the next fiscal year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Senator Aon Abbas Buppi called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Friday and discussed in detail the budget proposals for the next fiscal year.

During the meeting, Aon Abbas Buppi also appreciated the prime minister for his successful policies which put positive impact on country's economy in a big way.

\