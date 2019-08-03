Prime Minister send Rs 10bn defamation notice to Najam Sethi

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday sent Rs10 billion defamation notice to anchorperson Najam Sethi for spreading false propaganda regarding his marital life

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd August, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday sent Rs10 billion defamation notice to anchorperson Najam Sethi for spreading false propaganda regarding his marital life.The premier deliberated with his counsel Dr Babar Awan on the issue before sending the notice to Najam Sethi.

According to media reports, Babar Awan stated that fake news cannot be tolerated at any cost. The anchorperson's claims regarding Imran Khan's marital life were shameful and immoral and he violated the law as well, Awan said.The practice of defaming people must be stopped, and hopefully Najam Sethi will appear before court to defend his obscene remarks, Babar Awan concluded.