UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister, Sergey Lavrov Express Satisfaction On Growing Momentum In Bilateral Relations

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 08:58 PM

Prime Minister, Sergey Lavrov express satisfaction on growing momentum in bilateral relations

Foreign Minister of Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov Thursday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on the sidelines of UNGA session and both sides expressed satisfaction on growing momentum in bilateral relations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Foreign Minister of Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov Thursday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on the sidelines of UNGA session and both sides expressed satisfaction on growing momentum in bilateral relations.

Matters related to further strengthening bilateral cooperation were discussed, a statement issued by the PM Office here said.

Both Russian and Pakistan maintained close contact on the situation in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Last month Russia did not object to holding a UNSC meeting on the situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The prime minister emphasized that situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir poses a serious risk to peace and stability and the international community must urge India to lift restrictions on Kashmiri population.

He noted that Indian officials were making false allegations on presence of terrorists to mislead the world. Both sides also discussed other regional developments and efforts for peace in Afghanistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Afghanistan Prime Minister World Russia Jammu

Recent Stories

Batsmen make their presence felt on Day One of Qua ..

17 minutes ago

‘Creating Career Development Opportunities For W ..

28 minutes ago

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry to move ..

3 minutes ago

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan to perform in musical shows i ..

3 minutes ago

Work on construction of additional block of Capita ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Investigators Drop Charges Against Suspect ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.