Prime Minister, Sergey Lavrov express satisfaction on growing momentum in bilateral relations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Foreign Minister of Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov Thursday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on the sidelines of UNGA session and both sides expressed satisfaction on growing momentum in bilateral relations.

Matters related to further strengthening bilateral cooperation were discussed, a statement issued by the PM Office here said.

Both Russian and Pakistan maintained close contact on the situation in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Last month Russia did not object to holding a UNSC meeting on the situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The prime minister emphasized that situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir poses a serious risk to peace and stability and the international community must urge India to lift restrictions on Kashmiri population.

He noted that Indian officials were making false allegations on presence of terrorists to mislead the world. Both sides also discussed other regional developments and efforts for peace in Afghanistan.