Prime Minister sets example of austerity in his US visit

Prime Minister Imran Khan's maiden visit to the United States has set an example of simplicity and austerity by saving millions of rupees of the national exchequer

According to details, Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit has cost the national kitty only $67,180 against $752,688 spent by former president Asif Zardari on his six-day visit in 2009 and $549,853 by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on his six-day visit to the US in 2013.

It may be mentioned that the prime minister travelled to the US on a commercial flight instead of a special aircraft. He stayed at the residence of Pakistan's ambassador in Washington DC instead of a 7-star hotel, while he bore his family's expenditure himself.