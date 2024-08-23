Open Menu

Prime Minister Shahbaz Offers Aid To Bangladesh Amid Severe Floods

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 23, 2024 | 08:24 PM

Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods

Prime Minister Mohammad Shahbaz Sharif, expressing profound sorrow and grief over recent catastrophic floods, on Friday offered assistance Bangladesh to help cope with the devastating situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) Prime Minister Mohammad Shahbaz Sharif, expressing profound sorrow and grief over recent catastrophic floods, on Friday offered assistance Bangladesh to help cope with the devastating situation.

In a letter to Chief Advisor , Bangladesh Dr.

Muhammad Younis, Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif expressed Pakistan's solidarity with Bangladesh during this challenging time, stating that the country stood with those who have lost loved ones, homes, and livelihoods in the floods. This was shared in a press release by the PM's Office.

He lauded the people of Bangladesh for their renowned bravery and courage, particularly in the face of adversity.

The prime minister expressed confidence that Bangladesh's leadership will guide the country through this challenging period.

He also affirmed Pakistan's readiness to offer any assistance, needed by Bangladesh.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Bangladesh Guide

Recent Stories

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hi ..

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic

7 hours ago
 Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha re ..

Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit

8 hours ago
 SC issues written order in 21 year old murders cas ..

SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case

8 hours ago
 Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowler ..

Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate

8 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent dis ..

Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..

9 hours ago
 ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, res ..

ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..

8 hours ago
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

8 hours ago
 Role of private sector important for development o ..

Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy

8 hours ago
 Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

8 hours ago
 Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling sta ..

Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records

8 hours ago
 Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

9 hours ago
 Tessori announces results of Hyderabad IT Test

Tessori announces results of Hyderabad IT Test

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan