Prime Minister Shahbaz Offers Aid To Bangladesh Amid Severe Floods
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 23, 2024 | 08:24 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) Prime Minister Mohammad Shahbaz Sharif, expressing profound sorrow and grief over recent catastrophic floods, on Friday offered assistance Bangladesh to help cope with the devastating situation.
In a letter to Chief Advisor , Bangladesh Dr.
Muhammad Younis, Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif expressed Pakistan's solidarity with Bangladesh during this challenging time, stating that the country stood with those who have lost loved ones, homes, and livelihoods in the floods. This was shared in a press release by the PM's Office.
He lauded the people of Bangladesh for their renowned bravery and courage, particularly in the face of adversity.
The prime minister expressed confidence that Bangladesh's leadership will guide the country through this challenging period.
He also affirmed Pakistan's readiness to offer any assistance, needed by Bangladesh.
