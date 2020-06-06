Prime Minister shares poem, urges youth to realize their true potential

Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday shared an Urdu poem on his twitter account, urging the youth to understand and emulate in their lives the message conveyed in it by utilizing their hidden capacities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday shared an urdu poem on his twitter account, urging the youth to understand and emulate in their lives the message conveyed in it by utilizing their hidden capacities.

The prime minister further said in his life, he stood by this message and tried to follow it.

In series of tweets, he said "the message conveyed is what I have stood by and tried to follow and if our youth absorbs this message it will release their great God- given potential that all of us possess as His greatest creation Ashraf ul Mukhluqat."In an earlier related tweet, he said, "I guarantee them (youth) that it will release their great God-given potential that we all possess."