Prime Minister Shehbaz Meets NPC's Standing Committee Chairman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 02, 2022 | 06:50 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz meets NPC's standing committee chairman

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday met Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National Peoples Congress Li Zhanshu and discussed the bilateral matters and mutual cooperation

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday met Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National Peoples Congress Li Zhanshu and discussed the bilateral matters and mutual cooperation.

The meeting was held at the Great Hall of the People where he also earlier met Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang.

Accompanied by a high level delegation, the prime minister is on maiden two-day official visit to China.

Earlier, the prime minister was given guard of honour as he arrived at the Great Hall for his meetings with the Chinese leadership.

