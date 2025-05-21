Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Arrives In Quetta
Sumaira FH Published May 21, 2025 | 05:40 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Prime Minister, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrived in provincial capital on Wednesday to review law and order
situation in the wake of recent Khuzdar incident.
The Prime Minister was accompanied by Federal ministers including Khawaja Asif, Mohsin Naqvi and Attaullah Tarar,
said the press secretary of CM Balochistan.
Upon arrival, the Prime Minister was received at Quetta Airport by Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti along
with members of provincial cabinet, he added.
He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will preside over different meetings and briefings during his stay in the city.
A high-level security meeting focusing on the law and order situation in Balochistan, is also expected, he
added.
Recent Stories
PCB announces revised schedule for three-match T20I series against Bangladesh
Realme GT 7 Successfully Breaks Guinness World Record, Watching Movies Continuou ..
Realme C71 Launches in Pakistan at Just PKR 35,999 – Premium Breathing Light D ..
Justin Bieber publicly apologizes to wife Hailey over past hurtful comment
Field Marshal Asim Munir honoured with special guard of honour at GHQ
T20I series: Bangladesh raises objections over revised Pakistan tour schedule
Indian media question arrest of Prof Ali Khan over remarks criticizing BJP
Pakistan announces 16-member squad for T20I series against Bangladesh
Three children among five killed in Khuzdar school bus bombing
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2025
Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif urges PTI to change attitude for ta ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Blood donation camp held at UoS2 minutes ago
-
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Quetta2 minutes ago
-
VC UAJK underscores importance of communication skills at scholars college training workshop2 minutes ago
-
Indian-backed terrorists targets innocent schoolchildren in Balochistan: CM Sarfraz Bugti2 minutes ago
-
IUB Media Communication Dept hosts first Docshort Film Festival12 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on drugs, liquor dealers in Muzaffargarh12 minutes ago
-
Record enforcement actions by PFA against adulteration12 minutes ago
-
Mohmand chamber demands tax exemption, infrastructure overhaul to save tribal economy12 minutes ago
-
CM launches 2nd phase of livestock subsidy in province12 minutes ago
-
Lady smuggler carrying 19,200gm hashish arrested22 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 conducts flood simulation exercise in Khanewal32 minutes ago
-
PWPA chairperson visits Khanewal, reviews two cases32 minutes ago