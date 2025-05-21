Open Menu

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Arrives In Quetta

Sumaira FH Published May 21, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Prime Minister, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrived in provincial capital on Wednesday to review law and order

situation in the wake of recent Khuzdar incident.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Federal ministers including Khawaja Asif, Mohsin Naqvi and Attaullah Tarar,

said the press secretary of CM Balochistan.

Upon arrival, the Prime Minister was received at Quetta Airport by Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti along

with members of provincial cabinet, he added.

He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will preside over different meetings and briefings during his stay in the city.

A high-level security meeting focusing on the law and order situation in Balochistan, is also expected, he

added.

Recent Stories

PCB announces revised schedule for three-match T20 ..

PCB announces revised schedule for three-match T20I series against Bangladesh

2 hours ago
 realme GT 7 Successfully Breaks Guinness World Rec ..

Realme GT 7 Successfully Breaks Guinness World Record, Watching Movies Continuou ..

2 hours ago
 realme C71 Launches in Pakistan at Just PKR 35,999 ..

Realme C71 Launches in Pakistan at Just PKR 35,999 – Premium Breathing Light D ..

2 hours ago
 Justin Bieber publicly apologizes to wife Hailey o ..

Justin Bieber publicly apologizes to wife Hailey over past hurtful comment

3 hours ago
 Field Marshal Asim Munir honoured with special gua ..

Field Marshal Asim Munir honoured with special guard of honour at GHQ

3 hours ago
 T20I series: Bangladesh raises objections over rev ..

T20I series: Bangladesh raises objections over revised Pakistan tour schedule

3 hours ago
Indian media question arrest of Prof Ali Khan over ..

Indian media question arrest of Prof Ali Khan over remarks criticizing BJP

6 hours ago
 Pakistan announces 16-member squad for T20I series ..

Pakistan announces 16-member squad for T20I series against Bangladesh

6 hours ago
 Three children among five killed in Khuzdar school ..

Three children among five killed in Khuzdar school bus bombing

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2025

9 hours ago
 Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif urges ..

Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif urges PTI to change attitude for ta ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan