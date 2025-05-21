Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Prime Minister, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrived in provincial capital on Wednesday to review law and order

situation in the wake of recent Khuzdar incident.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Federal ministers including Khawaja Asif, Mohsin Naqvi and Attaullah Tarar,

said the press secretary of CM Balochistan.

Upon arrival, the Prime Minister was received at Quetta Airport by Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti along

with members of provincial cabinet, he added.

He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will preside over different meetings and briefings during his stay in the city.

A high-level security meeting focusing on the law and order situation in Balochistan, is also expected, he

added.