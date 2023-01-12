Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrives in UAE on two-day visit

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday arrived in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on a two-day visit

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday arrived in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on a two-day visit.

The UAE's Minister of Economic Affairs Abdullah Touq Al Marri received the prime minister and his delegation on their arrival at the Abu Dhabi airport.

The prime minister was accompanied by a high-level delegation, including key members of the cabinet.

The prime minister is visiting the UAE on the invitation of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

This is the third visit of Shehbaz Sharif to the UAE after assuming the office of prime minister.

During the visit, the prime minister will meet the UAE president with a particular focus on advancing economic, trade and investment ties between the two brotherly countries and creating increased opportunities for the Pakistani workforce in the UAE.

The prime minister will also meet the UAE Prime Minister and Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Muhammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

During the meetings with the Emirati businessmen and investors, the prime minister will discuss ways to enhance bilateral trade and investment.

The UAE is home to around 1.7 million Pakistanis who have been playing a pivotal role in the success story of the UAE, for the last five decades, contributing to the progress, prosperity and economic development of the two countries.