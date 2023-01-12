UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Arrives In UAE On Two-day Visit

Sumaira FH Published January 12, 2023 | 08:29 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrives in UAE on two-day visit

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday arrived in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on a two-day visit

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday arrived in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on a two-day visit.

The UAE's Minister of Economic Affairs Abdullah Touq Al Marri received the prime minister and his delegation on their arrival at the Abu Dhabi airport.

The prime minister was accompanied by a high-level delegation, including key members of the cabinet.

The prime minister is visiting the UAE on the invitation of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

This is the third visit of Shehbaz Sharif to the UAE after assuming the office of prime minister.

During the visit, the prime minister will meet the UAE president with a particular focus on advancing economic, trade and investment ties between the two brotherly countries and creating increased opportunities for the Pakistani workforce in the UAE.

The prime minister will also meet the UAE Prime Minister and Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Muhammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

During the meetings with the Emirati businessmen and investors, the prime minister will discuss ways to enhance bilateral trade and investment.

The UAE is home to around 1.7 million Pakistanis who have been playing a pivotal role in the success story of the UAE, for the last five decades, contributing to the progress, prosperity and economic development of the two countries.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Visit Rashid Progress United Arab Emirates Cabinet Million Airport

Recent Stories

UAE President receives Pakistan&#039;s Prime Minis ..

UAE President receives Pakistan&#039;s Prime Minister

18 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets Prime Minister of Pakist ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets Prime Minister of Pakistan

18 minutes ago
 Speakers pay homage for veteran journalists Masood ..

Speakers pay homage for veteran journalists Masood Malik

10 minutes ago
 DEWA places innovation at top of its priorities to ..

DEWA places innovation at top of its priorities to achieve government plans and ..

1 hour ago
 EU Allocates $27.4Mln in Humanitarian Aid to Afric ..

EU Allocates $27.4Mln in Humanitarian Aid to African Countries - Commission

10 minutes ago
 LHC disposes of Parvez Elahi's plea after governor ..

LHC disposes of Parvez Elahi's plea after governor withdraws denotification orde ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.