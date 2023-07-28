Open Menu

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Arrives In UAE To Condole Death Of President Sheikh Mohamed's Brother

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 28, 2023 | 07:48 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in United Arab Emirates here on Friday on one day visit to condole over the death of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the brother of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in United Arab Emirates here on Friday on one day visit to condole over the death of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the brother of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Pakistan's ambassador to UAE, Emirati officials and personnel of Pakistan embassy greeted the prime minister.

Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar and Special Assistant to PM Tariq Fatimi accompanied the prime minister, who will visit the royal palace to offer his condolences.

