Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif asks for implementation of decisions of Apex Committee

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday stressed that full implementation of decisions of the Apex Committee should be ensured.

He was chairing a meeting here on the overall law and order situation in the country.

During the meeting, the security matters of the four provinces, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Kashmir were reviewed.

While talking to the participants of the meeting, the prime minister said protection of citizens was the top priority of the government and there was no room for lapse. No lapse in security would be tolerated, he added.

The prime minister directed the Interior Minister to undertake visits to the four provinces, adding contacts and coordination should be improved among the provinces to bring improvement in the law and order situation.

He said effective steps should be taken to enhance capacity of the counter-terrorism departments in the provinces.

The law enforcement agencies should be equipped with modern weapons and equipment, he ordered.

The meeting was told that steps were being taken to further streamline safe city projects in the big cities.

It was told that on instructions of the prime minister, the Federal interior secretary visited the four provinces and looked into issues faced by the provinces and reviewed requirement for resources in an effort to improve law and order situation in the country.

Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan, Special Assistants to the Prime Minister Syed Tariq Fatimi, Jehanzeb Khan, chief secretaries of the four provinces, Gilgit Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Commissioner of Capital Territory Islamabad, Inspector Generals of Police of the provinces, Gilgit Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and officials concerned attended the meeting.