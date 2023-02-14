UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday attended the concluding ceremony of the multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-23 of the Pakistan Navy

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday attended the concluding ceremony of the multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-23 of the Pakistan Navy.

The prime minister was chief guest of the ceremony held in the Arabian Sea.

Federal Minister for education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer, defence secretary, governor and chief minister of Sindh also attended the ceremony, Pakistan Navy's spokesperson said in a press release.

The Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and services chiefs were also present.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi welcomed the prime minister on his arrival at Pakistan Navy's ship in the Arabian Sea.

The prime minister was also given a briefing on the AMAN exercise who also witnessed the exercise and responded to the gestures of respect paid by the passing ships and aircraft at the time of witnessing the International Fleet Review (IFR) Exercise.

The ships and aircraft taking part in the exercise saluted the chief guest.

Participated by over 50 countries, the eighth Maritime Exercise AMAN continued for six days.

