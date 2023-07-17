Open Menu

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Briefed About Hydroelectric Projects

Faizan Hashmi Published July 17, 2023 | 10:46 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday held a meeting with Chairman Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Lt General (R) Sajjad Ghani and received briefing about the ongoing hydroelectric projects and the projects for producing energy at a lower cost.

During the meeting, he also briefed the PM about the pace of progress on all mega dam projects including Dasu, Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand dams.

He also apprised him about the effect of recent rains on the water reservoirs in the country.

