Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Calls For United Front Against Islamophobia
Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2024 | 11:26 PM
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the International Day to Combat Islamophobia served to raise global awareness about the unfounded phobia against Islam and its adherents as well as the need to present a united front to stamp out this contemporary menace
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the International Day to Combat Islamophobia served to raise global awareness about the unfounded phobia against islam and its adherents as well as the need to present a united front to stamp out this contemporary menace.
In a message, on the international day, he said, “Pakistan joins the international community in observing the International Day to Combat Islamophobia.”
He said, “This important day comes at a time of alarming surge worldwide in Islamophobia, fuelled by discriminatory laws, populist politics, and xenophobic narratives.”
“From ban on public wearing of hijabs to willful desecration of the Holy Quran, and from vilification of revered religious personalities to destruction of holy sites, this dangerous form of religious hatred is infringing upon the basic human rights, dignity and identity of over 1.5 billion Muslims.”
“Regrettably, Islamophobic ideologies and policies are being endorsed, promoted and normalized by public office holders, state representatives, academia, and sections of media in many parts of the world, including in our neighbourhood,” he said adding, “Online unregulated platforms continue to amplify disinformation against Islam, resulting in real-time acts of discrimination, stigmatization, and violence.
”
He said the world can ill afford to allow such dangerous growth of hatred, prejudice and bigotry based on religious beliefs, dividing and diminishing us as humanity.
“I, therefore, urge the international community to renew its resolve to foster peaceful coexistence, inter-faith harmony, and mutual respect in the face of this contemporary challenge.”
He also called upon the international community to unreservedly speak out and act against the rising tide of Islamophobia and anti-Muslim hatred.
“On its part, Pakistan reaffirms its resolve to work closely with the international community in promoting dialogue, harmony and mutual understanding across religions, faiths, cultures and civilizations,” he added.
Recent Stories
'Everything is already decided': No suspense as vote begins in Russia
Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar briefed on issue of PIA flights to Europe
Holders Man City to face Real Madrid in Champions League quarters
Pakistan committed to combat Islamophobia: Minister for Foreign Affairs Ishaq Da ..
Nissanka ton helps Sri Lanka level Bangladesh series
PM, cabinet members visits GHQ
Dutch pick France's Naval Group for submarines deal
'Difficult' Friday prayers at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque
Galopin Des Champs wins back-to-back Cheltenham Gold Cups
Putin vows revenge for Ukrainian attacks as Russians vote
Scholz, Macron and Tusk affirm unity on Ukraine
IG Punjab pays surprise visit to Police Khidmat Markaz Kasur
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar briefed on issue of PIA flights to Europe2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan committed to combat Islamophobia: Minister for Foreign Affairs Ishaq Dar8 minutes ago
-
PM, cabinet members visits GHQ5 minutes ago
-
IG Punjab pays surprise visit to Police Khidmat Markaz Kasur4 minutes ago
-
LHC disposes of Imran Riaz's petition for details of cases4 minutes ago
-
Teachers observe black day to support counterparts in SAU3 minutes ago
-
Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court Justice Ibrahim Khan to retire on April 142 hours ago
-
Funeral held for patrolling police official in Texila2 hours ago
-
Tharcoal block-I Energy Project likely to create employment openings: Minister2 hours ago
-
Son killed, mother injured in road accident in Faisalabad2 hours ago
-
LHC disposes of Azam Swati's petition for details of cases2 hours ago
-
Seminar on Islamophobia held at National Skills University2 hours ago