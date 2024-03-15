Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif calls for united front against Islamophobia

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the International Day to Combat Islamophobia served to raise global awareness about the unfounded phobia against Islam and its adherents as well as the need to present a united front to stamp out this contemporary menace

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the International Day to Combat Islamophobia served to raise global awareness about the unfounded phobia against islam and its adherents as well as the need to present a united front to stamp out this contemporary menace.

In a message, on the international day, he said, “Pakistan joins the international community in observing the International Day to Combat Islamophobia.”

He said, “This important day comes at a time of alarming surge worldwide in Islamophobia, fuelled by discriminatory laws, populist politics, and xenophobic narratives.”

“From ban on public wearing of hijabs to willful desecration of the Holy Quran, and from vilification of revered religious personalities to destruction of holy sites, this dangerous form of religious hatred is infringing upon the basic human rights, dignity and identity of over 1.5 billion Muslims.”

“Regrettably, Islamophobic ideologies and policies are being endorsed, promoted and normalized by public office holders, state representatives, academia, and sections of media in many parts of the world, including in our neighbourhood,” he said adding, “Online unregulated platforms continue to amplify disinformation against Islam, resulting in real-time acts of discrimination, stigmatization, and violence.

”

He said the world can ill afford to allow such dangerous growth of hatred, prejudice and bigotry based on religious beliefs, dividing and diminishing us as humanity.

“I, therefore, urge the international community to renew its resolve to foster peaceful coexistence, inter-faith harmony, and mutual respect in the face of this contemporary challenge.”

He also called upon the international community to unreservedly speak out and act against the rising tide of Islamophobia and anti-Muslim hatred.

“On its part, Pakistan reaffirms its resolve to work closely with the international community in promoting dialogue, harmony and mutual understanding across religions, faiths, cultures and civilizations,” he added.