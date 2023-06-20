(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday called upon the nation and all political parties to work together for bringing the country out of crisis and taking it to new heights of development.

He said the dream of a prosperous and developed Pakistan could only be fulfilled by rising above mutual differences, burying the conspiracies, and maintaining rule of law in the country.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of Margalla Avenue here, the prime minister said the country possessed huge natural resources as it had the best minds and manpower as well.

"The only thing that laps is the will to do", he said adding that although it was a difficult task but not impossible to bring the country out of crisis.

He said all the initiatives were being taken for the development and prosperity of people of Islamabad and its attached areas.

However, he said due to the past government's criminal negligence, the citizens of the federal capital had to wait for years to enjoy their due facilities.

He said last year was devastating both in terms of natural calamities and on the political front as the country faced devastating floods and the political opponents hatched conspiracies against the country. Their agenda surfaced on May 9, 2023 when everyone saw that what they did was even never thought by the enemy of Pakistan," he added.

He said despite the challenges, the CDA Chairman, former MNA Hanif Abbasi and their team who worked diligently to complete this project for which the people of Islamabad were waiting for years.

He said recently he visited Baku, where he saw smooth and clean roads and beautiful landscape and gardening along the roads.

He advised the Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to take his team to Baku to get their first hand experience and apply in Pakistan as well.

PM Shehbaz said today he also witnessed the signing of an MoU for a $3.8 billion Chashma Nuclear Power Plant (C-5) which reflected the Chinese resolve to support Pakistan in difficult time.

He said Saudi Arabia, Qatar and UAE were also Pakistan's unmatched friendly countries that were also supporting Pakistan at this difficult time.

The prime minister said his political opponents alleged him for getting big kick backs on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects. "If that was true, Imran Khan should have presented the proof before the courts," he added.

He said the Chinese state owned company not only kept the cost of the C-5 project at the level agreed in 2017-18, but also on his personal request, the company gave discount of Rs 30 billion on the project.

He said former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif himself launched 5000 MW energy projects at a time when Pakistan was facing huge power load shedding.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said the prime minister had inaugurated an important road Margalla Avenue which connected new sectors of Islamabad with GT-Road.

He said the prime minister had also launched a historic Rs 20 billion package for rural areas of the federal capital.

Hanif Abbasi said the PML-N always worked for welfare of the people and the prime minister was famous across the world for his speed and his service for the people of his county.

Later, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also laid the foundation stone of upgradation and rehabilitation project of Sikander e Azam Road.

He was told that the 7.5 kilometer road would be completed at cost of Rs 3.5 billion and it would connect district Haripur and Khanpur Dam.

The prime minister directed the relevant authorities to complete the project on time.