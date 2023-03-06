Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday said at the 5th UN Conference on Least Developed Countries, he cautioned against the world's increasing indifference and fatigue to help the least developed countries fight the pandemic of inequality, climate change and massive disruption in global supply lines

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday said at the 5th UN Conference on Least Developed Countries, he cautioned against the world's increasing indifference and fatigue to help the least developed countries fight the pandemic of inequality, climate change and massive disruption in global supply lines.

The prime minister, in a post on his Twitter handle, said: "Motto leaving no one behind calls for a new awakening."