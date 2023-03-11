Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence of PTI workers against journalists

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday strongly condemned the violence by workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) against journalists in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday strongly condemned the violence by workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) against journalists in Lahore.

In a statement, the prime minister said freedom of expression was the distinction of civilized nations.

"An egoistic person(Imran Khan) spread the culture of non-tolerance in the nation," he said, adding "Imran Niazi poisoned the youth with intolerance and chaos".

"The whole nation salutes the journalists who fell victim to the brutality of PTI in Lahore. I salute all journalists who despite challenges are telling truth to the nation," the PM said.

He said that during the government of "Imran Niazi, the incidents of cruelty against journalists were rampant.

"Whoever questions Imran Niazi is tortured," the PM said and assured that the government would take all possible measures to protect journalists.