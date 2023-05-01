UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Condoles Death Of Tourists In Accident In Neelum Valley

Muhammad Irfan Published May 01, 2023 | 08:22 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condoles death of tourists in accident in Neelum valley

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday expressed grief and sorrow over the death of tourists in a traffic accident in Neelum valley

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday expressed grief and sorrow over the death of tourists in a traffic accident in Neelum valley.

In a message, he expressed sympathy with the bereaved families.

He said he was deeply grieved by the loss of precious human lives.

He prayed to Allah Almighty for the departed souls and for patience to the heirs of the deceased.

Related Topics

Accident Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Traffic

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid tours Arabian Travel Market 20 ..

Mohammed bin Rashid tours Arabian Travel Market 2023

4 minutes ago
 Candidate Accuses Foreign Diplomats of Influencing ..

Candidate Accuses Foreign Diplomats of Influencing Governor Election in Moldova' ..

14 minutes ago
 McCarthy Tells Knesset US Supports Israel's Right ..

McCarthy Tells Knesset US Supports Israel's Right to Self Defense Against Iran

14 minutes ago
 First Republic's Failure Further Proof US Economy ..

First Republic's Failure Further Proof US Economy on Path to Recession - US Inve ..

13 minutes ago
 Ministerial and economic figures place climate cha ..

Ministerial and economic figures place climate change at the top of the agenda a ..

19 minutes ago
 US House Speaker McCarthy Says Expects Biden to In ..

US House Speaker McCarthy Says Expects Biden to Invite Netanyahu Over for Meetin ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.