Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condoles death of tourists in accident in Neelum valley

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday expressed grief and sorrow over the death of tourists in a traffic accident in Neelum valley.

In a message, he expressed sympathy with the bereaved families.

He said he was deeply grieved by the loss of precious human lives.

He prayed to Allah Almighty for the departed souls and for patience to the heirs of the deceased.