Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Condoles Demise Of Iran's Ebrahim Raisi; Announces A Day Of Mourning

Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2024 | 06:57 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condoles demise of Iran's Ebrahim Raisi; announces a day of mourning

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday expressing condolences and sympathies to the Iranian nation on the death of President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash, announced a day of mourning in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday expressing condolences and sympathies to the Iranian nation on the death of President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash, announced a day of mourning in the country.

"They were good friends of Pakistan. Pakistan will observe a day of mourning and the flag will fly at half mast as a mark of respect for President Raisi and his companions and in solidarity with Brotherly Iran," the prime minister said in a statement after a helicopter carrying President Raisi along with Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and others crashed in the Varzaqan region in the northwest province of East Azerbaijan.

The prime minister said that he had been anxiously following developments regarding the reported crash landing of President Raisi's helicopter.

"Was hoping for good news. Alas, this was not to be," he remarked.

He recalled that Pakistan had the pleasure of hosting President Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian on a historic visit, less than a month ago and remembered them as "good friends of Pakistan."

Prime Minister Shehbaz prayed to Allah Almighty for the martyred souls' peace, and for the Iranian nation to overcome this tragedy with customary courage.

