Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condoles over demise of MQM MNA Iqbal Muhammad Ali

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday expressed grief over the demise of Member of National Assembly of the Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan Iqbal Muhammad Ali, who breathed his last earlier in the day.

Remembering him as decent, learned and people-friendly person, the prime minister said the services of late Iqbal Muhammad Ali for the country as well as the democracy would be remembered for a long.

He also expressed his condolences to the leadership of the MQM, party workers as well as the bereaved family.

The prime minister also prayed for peace of the departed soul and strength for the grieved family to bear the loss with equanimity.