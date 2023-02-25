UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Condoles Over Loss Of Lives In Traffic Accident

Faizan Hashmi Published February 25, 2023 | 11:32 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of lives of thirteen persons in the traffic accident on Multan Sukkur Motorway

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of lives of thirteen persons in the traffic accident on Multan Sukkur Motorway.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant paradise to the departed souls and patience to the bereaved families.

He also prayed for the early recovery of the injured persons.

