Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condoles with Chaudhry Nisar over death of nephew

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday telephoned former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan and condoled with him on the death of his nephew Captain Noman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday telephoned former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan and condoled with him on the death of his nephew Captain Noman.

The PM expressed sympathy with the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

Chaudhry Nisar thanked the Prime Minister for his condolence and sympathy.

Captain Noman died in a traffic accident near Bagga More at Rawat Chak Beli Road before Eidul Azha.