UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Condoles With Chaudhry Nisar Over Death Of Nephew

Muhammad Irfan Published July 15, 2022 | 11:16 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condoles with Chaudhry Nisar over death of nephew

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday telephoned former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan and condoled with him on the death of his nephew Captain Noman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday telephoned former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan and condoled with him on the death of his nephew Captain Noman.

The PM expressed sympathy with the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

Chaudhry Nisar thanked the Prime Minister for his condolence and sympathy.

Captain Noman died in a traffic accident near Bagga More at Rawat Chak Beli Road before Eidul Azha.

Related Topics

Accident Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Chaudhry Nisar Interior Minister Road Died Traffic Family

Recent Stories

UK to Offer COVID-19 Boosters to Over-50s in Fall

UK to Offer COVID-19 Boosters to Over-50s in Fall

1 minute ago
 Moscow Rejects Attempts to Attribute Pause in '5+2 ..

Moscow Rejects Attempts to Attribute Pause in '5+2' Transnistria Talks to Ukrain ..

4 minutes ago
 AJK PM assures full support for KPL season-II

AJK PM assures full support for KPL season-II

4 minutes ago
 KSRelief dispatches emergency relief for flood-hi ..

KSRelief dispatches emergency relief for flood-hit people of Balochistan

4 minutes ago
 Colombian forces kill FARC dissident leader

Colombian forces kill FARC dissident leader

4 minutes ago
 Hyderabad police foils attempt to smuggle spurious ..

Hyderabad police foils attempt to smuggle spurious cooking oil

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.